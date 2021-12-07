KSHB 41 video journalist volunteers in The Nativity production

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are proud to announce KSHB 41 News photojournalist Chris Morrison worked behind the scenes of one of the most popular productions of the holiday season in Kansas City.

Morrison has been volunteering for several years with The Nativity at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, located at W. 13th Street and Broadway Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri.

The production made its triumphant return after missing a year because of the pandemic. During performances from Dec. 3-5, body puppets portrayed people and animals in the story of the birth of Jesus.