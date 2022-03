KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan emceed the Hotel and Lodging Association of Greater Kansas City's annual recognition dinner Saturday, March 5.

The event highlights important work those in the hotel and hospitality industry do to make Kansas City a tourist destination.

A highlight of the event was recognizing Kurt Mayo's decades of contributions to the industry. He retired as the association's executive director at the end of 2021.