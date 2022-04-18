KSHB's Kevin Holmes, Gary Lezak tag-team in Shave to Save cancer event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A community event that will make you smile; will also help save lives. KSHB 41 is proud to be the exclusive media partner of Shave to Save . KSHB 41 chief meteorologist Gary Lezak will be the emcee and KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes has agreed to be shaved on stage.

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 37,480 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year in Missouri. In Kansas 16,580 people will find out they have cancer. The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge , at 1120 Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. Every dollar raised at this year’s Shave to Save will benefit the Hope Lodge in Kansas City.

Gary Lezak is a cancer survivor and has been part of Shave to Save for 20 years. This will be Kevin’s second year to go under the razor with the skilled hands of a barber and get a massive haircut.

“I support my friend Gary and all the cancer patients who need our help,” Kevin said.

The American Cancer Society earns money when you donate to one of the participants getting their hair shaved. You can donate to Kevin’s team at:

Shave to Save Presented by the University of Kansas Health System: Kevin Holmes . Shave to Save is on Friday, May 6 at The Abbott, 1901 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri.

—