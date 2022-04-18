Wes Peery visits Santa Fe Elementary School in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Santa Fe Elementary in Overland Park are still talking about their visit from KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery last Thursday.

“I had the pleasure of visiting Santa Fe Elementary in Overland Park to speak with kindergarten through second grade," Peery said. "We talked about different types of weather, rainbows, severe weather safety."

As is appropriate for this time of the year, Peery said he took lots of questions about tornado safety from the students.

As part of his visit, students were able to explore KSHB 41 Weather's storm chasing vehicle, StormTracker.

