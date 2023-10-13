Watch Now
About UsContests

Actions

ENTER TO WIN | Win Chiefs tickets vs Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 22

Giveaway Enter Below.jpg
KSHB
Giveaway Enter Below.jpg
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 13:06:13-04

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone