Watch
About UsContests

Actions

Win tickets to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour

Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:46:27-04
KANSAS CITY, MO. —
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!