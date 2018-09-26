Gerard Jebaily - Meteorologist

I love connecting with you on social media, and you can find me lots of places:

When did you start working here?

September 2016

Where else have you worked?

WPDE - ABC15 - Myrtle Beach, SC. Fill ins with WTGS - Savannah, GA & WFXL - Albany, Ga

Where did you go to college?

The University of Oklahoma & UNC Charlotte

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Building my personal storm chasing vehicle and covering numerous significant weather event's across the Great Plains states and the Carolinas.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

Fulfilling my life long dream of becoming a meteorologist, something I am incredibly passionate about.

What do you love about living in the KC area?

A beautiful city full of fountains, green parks, the amazing smells and flavors of KC BBQ, and friendly people. It's a hidden gem in the heart of the country.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places:

I love walking around the plaza and trying all the great restaurants. I enjoy brunch at "First Watch" or going to any place with cold Boulevard on tap.

All-time favorites:

Huge Star Wars Fan, Game of Thrones, Historical Documentaries, movie/cinema music (John Williams, James Horner)

Other than KSHB.com and 41 Action News, you get your news from:

Google News, BBC News

Apps you can't live without:

PYKL3 Radar, Google Maps, Netflix