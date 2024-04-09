Looking for KSHB or 38 the Spot (KMCI) over-the-air? Here are some tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City broadcast viewing market stretches over several counties on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the state line.

If you are interested in watching KSHB 41 News and 38 the Spot/KMCI for free using an over-the-air antenna, here are some tips to consider:

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV



Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find KSHB/KMCI on the same channel numbers as before.

If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control. You can also consult the TV or converter box owner's manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.

