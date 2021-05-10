Athletes gather to test Olympic COVID-19 protocols

Hundreds of athletes gathered for an event to test the Tokyo Olympics' COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

That includes American sprinter Justin Gatlin, who said said athletes were under strict orders about where they can go, including where they eat.

The Tokyo games are expected to take place even though Japan's capital is under an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer Olympics are set to start on July 23 and last through Aug. 8.

