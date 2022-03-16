Bath & Body Works sale has lowest prices of the season on 3-wick candles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to freshen up your home with new scents for spring, Bath & Body Works is offering the lowest price you’ll find all season on three-wick candles.

From March 18-20, all three-wick candles will be $12.95 in stores and online. There are more than 95 fragrances to choose from, including six new candles dropping for the sale, like Honeysuckle & Peach Spritz, Blue Sky Breeze and Black Cherry Seltzer.

Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles are regularly priced between $24.50-$26.50, so you’ll be saving $11.55 to $13.55 each. While there will be more scents to choose from online, you can always head to your nearest Bath & Body Works location if you’d rather shop in person.

Take a look at some of the candles that will be available for $12.95 during the sale.

Strawberry Pound Cake

A new scent dropping just for the sale, Strawberry Pound Cake has fragrance notes of strawberries, shortcake and whipped cream.

Beach Weather

Part of a new tropical line, the Beach Weather candle will take you on a dreamy little vacation in your mind with scents of sandalwood, coconut and salt water. You’ll also find a Suntan-scented candle, which smells of citrus and coconut husk.

Fresh Bamboo

Like taking a walk through the jungle, the Fresh Bamboo candle has fragrance notes of bamboo, jasmine and wild grasses.

Tutti Frutti

One of the products from the new Easter line, the Tutti Frutti candle has scents of jelly beans, berries and lemon, like a sweet Easter morning gift basket.

Spring Has Sprung

The Spring Has Sprung candle has scents of Easter lilies and wet grass, perfect for ushering in the warmer weather. The exterior design is clean and pretty, making it ideal for displaying in a guest bathroom or on a living room end table.

You can shop Bath & Body Works’ full three-wick candle collection on the company’s website. Which scents do you prefer for springtime: sweet and fruity or fresh and floral?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.