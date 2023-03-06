The best things to buy in March

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The deals are in full swing this spring! Here are the best sales and items to buy right now. Whether you’re planning to travel, host a St. Patrick’s Day party or simply stock up your freezer, these are 10 sales that you don’t want to miss this March.

Winter Apparel

Spring has (almost) sprung, and REI is hosting an out with the old, in with the new sale, slashing prices on all things snow sports. Save on socks, sleds, snow pants, bibs and jackets, like this waterproof Lucy jacket from Flylow, which is 40% off, down to $239.39 from $400. Depending on the item, you could save 70%!

Luggage

While every school district’s spring break is slightly different, most take place in March. Hotels and airlines use this time to host sales and special package deals. If your luggage set is looking worse for wear, now’s a great time to grab a new set when you can save up to 50% on Samsonite luggage on Amazon. This Samsonite Omni 2 hardside carry-on is 45% off, making it $93.67 (regularly $170).

Travel plans

If you haven’t locked in travel plans but want to get away before March 31, your procrastination might save you some cash! Booking.com is offering 15% off accommodations worldwide for travel completed by March 31.

St. Patrick’s Day essentials

Load up your Walmart cart with St. Patrick’s Day celebration party essentials like corned beef, cabbage and Irish soda bread. Right now you can still save on decor, too, like these fun pillow covers that are marked down to $11.59 (regular price $14.99). But look for more drastic deals on decorations after March 17.

Tax software

While it might be hard to get excited about taxes, I think we can all get on board with making the process as seamless as possible if you’re tackling them yourself. To make things easier, Amazon is hosting sales on several software brands, including H&R Block and TurboTax.

Vacuums

If you’ve ever used a not-so-great vacuum, you know what an uphill battle this simple chore can be. Now you can work smarter, not harder. Amazon has iRobot Roomba Robotic vacuums on sale, with opportunities to save 20 to 41%.

Frozen foods

Did you know that March is National Frozen Food Month? That means it’s time to make room in your freezer so you can stock up on all the good deals. Look for sales on everything from ice cream to frozen meals and veggies.

Workout apparel

You won’t want to miss Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale. From tennis dresses to tights to tanks, prices have been drastically slashed. Men and women can find comfy hoodies, joggers, shorts, coats and more, including this Invigorate Training Tank Top, which comes in various colors and patterns and is marked down to $29-$49, depending on the color.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds

With an upgraded Apple-designed H2 chip, you can experience smarter noise cancellation and less distortion with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. They come equipped with four pairs of silicone tips (extra small–large) for a wider range of fit with enhanced comfort. You also get to experience personalized spatial audio that works through dynamic head tracking, making the sound experience even better.

Outdoor items

It’s time to sweep off the deck and set up the patio furniture to make your backyard your new hangout space. Whether you need new outdoor power equipment like a better lawnmower, patio decor or a new grill Walmart has the hookup. Save 20% on all patio, balcony and garden essentials.

These are the best deals shoppers can snag this month. Do you have your eye on something in particular? Check out our month-to-month guide to the best times to buy everything throughout the year.

