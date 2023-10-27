These popular Biddeford heated throws are as low as $39 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The winter months will be here before you know it, so if you’re in need of more blankets to keep warm — or a gift to keep a loved one warm over the holidays — now is the perfect time to grab some.

JCPenney is offering a great deal on these Biddeford Microplush Heated Electric Throws. Originally priced at $115, the blankets are on sale for $59.99 — a 47% savings. But you can save an additional $21 by using coupon code 4BIGSALE at checkout right now. That takes the final price to $38.99, a total savings of 66%, or $76.

The blanket comes in multiple prints and colors like plaid, red buffalo check and one with phrases like “be proud of yourself” and “remember you are loved.” It also plugs in to give you even more warmth than a standard blanket. With six heat settings and a 6-hour auto shut-off, you can find the perfect temperature without having to worry about falling asleep and leaving the blanket on.

The blanket measures 4 feet by 5 feet, while the cord length is 13 feet, so you can plug it in quite a distance from your couch, comfiest chair or bed. Made of 100% polyester, the blanket has no filling and is machine washable.

MORE: The best blankets and throws

$38.99 (was $115) at JCPenney

There is no membership required for the deal, but you will need to use the coupon code to get the biggest discount.

While JCPenney does not say when the sale ends, the coupon code expires on Nov. 2, so you will need to add the blanket to your cart soon. Some styles have also already sold out, so it’s a good idea to grab the one you want quickly just in case it’s out of stock even before the coupon expires.

MORE: The best things to buy in November to save money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.