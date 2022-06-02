Save $149 right now on this top-selling Braun food processor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Food processors make for great investments. You can lessen the time you spend preparing food and make cooking and baking far less labor-intensive. While blenders work well for making salad dressings and milkshakes, food processors allow you the chance to work in bigger batches. You can also switch out the blades, allowing you to knead dough for bread, pies and pizzas, which is something even the best blender simply can’t do.

One of the most versatile kitchen gadgets on the market is currently drastically reduced on Amazon. The 12-cup Braun Food Processor goes beyond just being a blender. In addition to rendering foods into smoothies, it can chop up solid foods that have some texture and can make everything from dips to sliced veggies to desserts. This powerful kitchen appliance can grind meat, chop a salad, shred potatoes, whip up nut butter and even make ice cream.

Normally $350, it’s available right now on Amazon for $199.99, which is 43% off its list price. It’s a great value for a gadget that can also give you great long-term savings by letting you avoid buying pre-cut veggies and fruits at the grocery store.

The Braun FP3020 12-Cup Food Processor weighs less than 10 pounds and can deliver up to 900 watts at peak power. It can hold 12 cups of dry ingredients and 9 cups of liquid. Unlike some food processors, the Braun food processor’s compact design makes it suitable for kitchen countertops or easy storage. This food processor comes with 11 speed options and apparently operates in an ultra-quiet setting.

More than 2,300 Amazon customers have weighed in so far, rating this Braun food processor with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The highest-rated features include versatility, durability, being easy to use, easy to clean and having great blending power. Others have mentioned liking its quiet performance.

One user said the gadget never ceases to amaze them, saying, “It is incredibly versatile and an absolute workhorse. Doesn’t take much space and seems as close to actually possessing a magic wand as I have ever gotten.”

Another person said there are several “cool touches” to the design, like a place to wind the cord when not in use and that pieces fit together with satisfying clicks.

It’s also easy to clean with every part — except for the base — being dishwasher safe.

Users have mentioned making everything from butter to baby food to horseradish. Others have mentioned it shreds hard vegetables, like carrots and cabbage, easily. We like that it comes with a juicer attachment and a one-year warranty.

If you have a home chef in your life, this might be the best time to go ahead and grab a Braun food processor and hide it away for the holidays!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.