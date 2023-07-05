Take $60 off this countertop nugget ice maker at Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you ever gone to a restaurant or bar and enjoyed a drink made with crunchy nugget ice? Called “frosty popcorn” by Robust Kitchen and “the good ice” by the New Yorker, nugget ice is made in special machines that create ice flakes that form into nuggets instead of solid cubes. This makes nugget ice—also known as Sonic ice or pellet ice—easy (and, honestly, fun) to munch on.

If you’re a fan of nugget ice, you don’t have to wait to go out to eat to have it in your favorite drink. You can pick up a countertop nugget ice maker from Amazon and save with a limited-time coupon. These devices are notoriously expensive, so every little bit of savings can help!

This FZF Countertop Ice Maker is the product line’s top-of-the-line machine and normally costs $289.99. However, Amazon has a $60 coupon on the product page, bringing the price down to $229.99. You’ll save about 21% off the regular retail price.

Head over to the product page to secure this deal from Amazon. Before adding it to your cart, click the “Apply $60 Coupon” box below the price. Once you claim the coupon, the new, discounted price will be honored in your cart.

Note that there are other styles of ice makers on the same page, but if you want pellet ice specifically, you’ll want to select the black nugget ice maker.

The countertop nugget ice maker measures 8.66 inches wide, 11.3 inches deep and 12.68 inches tall. Its compact size will not take up much valuable counter space in your kitchen.

All you need to do to get your first batch of nugget ice is plug in the ice maker, add water to the tank and press the ice/clean button to start the process. In just 7 minutes, you’ll have your fill of that irresistible crunchy ice everyone loves.

The machine can make up to 34 pounds of ice each day, making it a great addition to your parties. And, with the softer nugget ice, blended drinks whip up even faster.

A 15-minute self-cleaning feature ensures your nugget ice always stays fresh and ready for your next drink.

An ice scoop, ice basket and an ice bag are included with the machine to make serving your nugget ice easy and convenient.

Amazon has not said how long it will offer this $60-off coupon for this nugget ice maker. So, if you’ve been in the market for this kitchen upgrade, grab it now before it disappears!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.