Domino’s is offering a free medium pizza with your delivery order

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Not sure what’s for dinner? Don’t worry: Domino’s has your back. For a limited time, the company is offering a free medium two-topping pizza with any qualifying delivery order (an average savings of $10 to $11).

To take advantage of this deal, you need to make an online order on Domino’s website or app. In order to make the delivery requirement, you will have to add at least $14 worth of food or drink.

You can add another pie or try the new Domino’s loaded tots, the latest addition to the Domino’s menu and the perfect side for pizza night. The oven-baked tater tots are available with the following toppings: Philly cheese steak; cheddar and bacon and a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone and cheddar.

If you want to get the free medium two-topping pizza, enter the “PIZZA” promo code at the top of the coupons page after you select a delivery or carryout option to ensure the deal is available in your area. You can also click on the coupons tab to see more discounts (only one coupon is generally valid at a time).

Another popular deal — Domino’s Mix and Match menu— gives customers the chance to get two or more signature items for $6.99 each, including pizza, boneless chicken, pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and the new loaded tots.

Have leftovers? You can easily reheat your pizza the next day by using an air fryer, a waffle iron or the stove. Learn how to reheat pizza so that it tastes as good as the day it was delivered here.

If you are a Domino’s fan, you should also be sure to sign up for the Piece of the Pie rewards. You will get 10 points toward a free pizza every time you spend $10 or more at Domino’s. By the time you hit 60 points, you will get a free medium two-topping pizza.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.