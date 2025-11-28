Protect your packages from porch pirates targeting Black Friday, Cyber Monday deliveries

As shoppers scroll through Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, many are focused on price. But some are zeroing in on delivery dates, with millions of packages set to arrive on porch steps in the coming days.

Joan Wright monitors her holiday packages closely and tries to be home when packages are expected to be delivered.

"As soon as that truck comes up and delivers, I've got it off the porch," Wright said.

According to the annual package theft report from SafeWise, more than 104 million packages were stolen nationwide this past year. That's more than 250,000 stolen packages per day.

"You got to know that people are driving around looking for packages this time of year. There is no other way to put it," said Mason McCarty, who manages Safe Ship Specialty Shipping in Ft Thomas, Kentucky.

Rebecca Edwards, managing editor and lead safety expert with SafeWise, says while porch piracy costs consumers billions, it costs retailers even more.

WATCH: We gathered tips from experts on how to keep your packages safe

Protect your packages from porch pirates

"When that package goes missing, there is the potential that the retailer is going to replace the item. So, it's repeating that entire original cost all over again," she said.

For the first time in years, Edwards says porch piracy is showing signs of slowing down with fewer incidents of theft. However, the stolen packages are of higher value.

"So package thieves are taking fewer packages, but each one is worth a little bit more," she said.

Free ways to prevent package theft

To protect packages, Edwards urges shoppers to take the following steps:



Schedule deliveries when you're home

Monitor deliveries when you're away

Provide clear delivery instructions for drivers

Direct the packages to be delivered somewhere else, like an office or a neighbor’s home

"The great thing about the actions that we can take as consumers is that most of them aren't going to cost us any money, but they are going to cost time and attention," Edwards said.

How tech can help

Experts say traditional cameras and doorbells are useful, but suggest technology that helps prevent crime, not just record the crime.

"You know that your package was taken and somebody took it. You can turn it over to the police. That doesn't really solve the problem," said Hooman Shahidi, chief product officer at SimpliSafe.

Shahidi recommends professional monitoring, such as SimpliSafe's Active Guard Outdoor Monitoring, to interrupt porch pirates in the act.

"That's really important because when you get home, you still want your package to be there," Shahidi said.

He said insurance providers may offer discounts for having these types of services as a way to help offset the cost.

McCarty points out that even "safe neighborhoods" can be targets.

"Doesn't matter where your neighborhood is ... they will come and get your package if it sits there long enough," McCarty said.

So take a few simple steps, so you don't waste your money.

__________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

____________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com