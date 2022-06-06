Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators recalled due to ice-maker choking hazard

Owners of Electrolux and Frigidaire refrigerators are urged to check the model and serial numbers of their appliances. Electrolux, which also owns Frigidaire, has announced a voluntary recall of ice makers in specific models.

Why Are Ice Makers Being Recalled?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

Consumers have made 185 reports to Electrolux about their ice level detectors breaking. One affected person endured gum lacerations.

What Refrigerators Are Included In The Recall?

Approximately 367,500 refrigerators sold in the U.S. and an additional 7,180 sold in Canada are included in this recall. They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com between April 2020 through March 2022 for $1,200 to $4,300.

There are 13 Frigidaire models and 1 Electrolux model involved in the recall. The refrigerators may be stainless steel, white or black, ranging from 23 to 36 inches wide. They all feature an ice maker.

Look for the brand name, model and serial number printed on a label on the right panel inside the refrigerator to check your refrigerator.

The following model numbers and their serial number ranges are included in this recall.

You can also go to the Electrolux and Frigidaire ice maker recall page (icemakerrecall.com) and select Click here to see if the voluntary recall has impacted your ice maker. When you enter your refrigerator model number and serial number, you will be notified if you have a recalled ice maker.

What To Do If Your Refrigerator Is Listed In The Recall

CPSC states that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerator ice makers. Empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux. You can chat online here or call 833-840-5926 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

The company will schedule a technician to replace the ice maker with one that has a polypropylene ice level detector, free of charge.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.