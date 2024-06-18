38's Best Spots: Summersalt Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, MO. — This week on 38's Best Spots we are cooling off at Summersault Ice Cream! This local ice scream shop is a neighborhood staple and makes all of their flavors from scratch. Stop in today! Learn more here.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 18, 2024
KANSAS CITY, MO. — This week on 38's Best Spots we are cooling off at Summersault Ice Cream! This local ice scream shop is a neighborhood staple and makes all of their flavors from scratch. Stop in today! Learn more here.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.