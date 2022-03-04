Entertainment38 the Spot KMCI38 The Spot Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Enter to win tickets to World of Wheels By: Sarah Unruh Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 04, 2022 and last updated 2022-03-04 18:45:58-05 KANSAS CITY, MO. — Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters