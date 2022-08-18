Watch Now
Entertainment38 the Spot KMCI38 The Spot Contests

Actions

Sporting KC ticket giveaway: September 17 vs Minnesota United

091722_KMCI_Sporting_TixGiveaway.jpg
38 the Spot
091722_KMCI_Sporting_TixGiveaway.jpg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:14:31-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo