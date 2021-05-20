Discover an easier fix for receding gums

Watch
Gum recession can occur at any age, but a new treatment called Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures and minimal downtime.
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Chao Seminars is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Receding gums are unattractive. Symptoms include tooth sensitivity and oral health issues. However, many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they've heard that it's painful. After years of research Dr. Chao developed "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation" the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession. The procedure corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures and minimal downtime. It's all done through tiny pinholes. Dr. Chao has personally trained over 3,500 dentists in the Pinhole technique and is training more dentists each month.

