KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Chao Seminars is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Receding gums are unattractive. Symptoms include tooth sensitivity and oral health issues. However, many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they've heard that it's painful. After years of research Dr. Chao developed "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation" the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession. The procedure corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures and minimal downtime. It's all done through tiny pinholes. Dr. Chao has personally trained over 3,500 dentists in the Pinhole technique and is training more dentists each month.

