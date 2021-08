KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Anthony PHCE is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Anthony Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric offers customers peace of mind with the Anthony Service Agreement Program (A.S.A.P). This comprehensive preventative maintenance program for your heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical systems helps prevent major problems with your home systems before costly repairs or safety hazards occur.