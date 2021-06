KANSAS CITY MO. — Renewal by Andersen is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content.

Don't miss out on the Renewal by Andersen’s Windows & Doors Triple Savings Event! Now through June 30th, get 20% plus an extra $50 off every window and get 20% plus an extra $100 off every entry door and patio door. And with their special financing, you won’t pay anything for one year! Call 913-224-1144 to schedule an appointment.