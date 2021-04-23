CarePortal working to help at risk children

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "CarePortal is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

There are kids in our community who need help and there are also passionate people who want to help. CarePortal is a connecting platform – sometimes called the Uber of child service. It was developed here in Kansas City and allows individuals, churches, businesses, and community organizations with resources to help kids and families in crisis. It is real-time, relational and it’s already helped nearly 100,000 kids nationwide.