Celebrate National Pulled Pork Day!

Today is National Pulled Pork Day!
Posted at 5:16 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 18:16:29-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Lloyd's is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Today is National Pulled Pork Day! To celebrate, Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of famed New York restaurant Pig Beach BBQ, has partnered with Lloyd's BBQ to bring you Lloyd's Pig Beach Pulled Pork! Lloyd’s Pig Beach Pulled Pork combines Hormel Food’s meat smoking expertise with Pig’s Beach 2-Time World BBQ Champion BBQ sauce, creating a delicious mouth-watering combination. Lloyd’s is the most widely distributed national pre-cooked barbeque and is the no. 1 selling pre-cooked rib brand. Lloyd’s Pig Beach is perfect for anyone seeking a quick and easy weeknight dinner and love the bold flavor of BBQ. hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Lloyds

