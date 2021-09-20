Check out Briarfest VII music festival!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Briarfest is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Briarfest VII is a two-day music festival that gives back to the community! The festivities include live music with artists Danielle Nicole Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and more, as well as food, beer, and fun! Proceeds from the event go to Anchor Her, a local nonprofit that embraces, empowers, and ignites women impacted by incarceration, domestic violence, and addiction. Get your tickets now!