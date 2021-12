KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Scheels is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

We're at Scheels, in Overland Park, to learn about their upcoming Baseball & Softball Bat Demo. Visit Scheels on December 4th, from 10 am – 5 pm, to try out the latest bats before purchasing. More information about the event can be found on their Overland Park Scheels Facebook page.