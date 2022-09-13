Don't Miss Fiesta Hispana!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Fiesta Hispana is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, Fiesta Hispana provides a wide variety of entertainment and vendors for it’s 3 day event. Located in Downtown KCMO, Fiesta Hispana is the largest Hispanic festival in the Midwest. Fiesta Hispana’s mission is to promote wide recognition and appreciation for the significant role and contributions of Hispanics in the development of the United States through promoting cultural, educational and economic development advancement of the Hispanic community.