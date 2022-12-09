Watch Now
Don't miss the Festival of Lights!

Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 18:12:50-05

"Powell Gardens is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Bundle up with family and friends for Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens open Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m. As you stroll a one-mile, lighted, outdoor path, pause for plenty of Instagram and holiday-card worthy photo moments along the way. Encounter immersive botanic installations that show off the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the Gardens while enjoying plenty of sweet treats and beverages, including Country Club Bank Cocoa.

