Menu

Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Energy Healing to Launch You Into 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
As we start a very important year for our health, the all inclusive Kansas City Wellness Club features fundamental Energy Healing all throughout their menu of services.
Couples Room.jpg
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 19:04:50-05

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "KC Wellness Club a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

As we start a very important year for our health, the all inclusive Kansas City Wellness Club features fundamental energy healing all throughout their menu of services. Kansas City Wellness Club is a unique award winning start-up business. They see success in speaking a timely message of becoming informed, achieving optimal health through all natural services & products and developing personal resiliency to future adverse events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo