KANSAS CITY, MO. — "aSteam Village is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

If you have a child interested in stem, the aSTEAM Village Summer Camp is perfect place for them! Camp is held from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday from June 6th to July 29th. The camp cost is only $500 with a $50 registration fee. aSTEAM Village is also hiring college and high school students to work the camp. Apply today!