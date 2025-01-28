Frontier Schools empowering students to innovate

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Frontier Schools is empowering students to innovate, design, and learn skills they can take into their futures. Watch this segment to learn more about one of their most recent projects!
Posted
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Frontier Schools is empowering students to innovate, design, and learn skills they can take into their futures. Watch this segment to learn more about one of their most recent projects!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.