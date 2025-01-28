Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Frontier Schools empowering students to innovate

Frontier Schools empowering students to innovate
Poster image (20).jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Frontier Schools is empowering students to innovate, design, and learn skills they can take into their futures. Watch this segment to learn more about one of their most recent projects!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo