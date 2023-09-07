Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

Get game day ready with Scheels!

Get game day ready with Scheels!
Poster image (26).jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 15:07:29-04

"Scheels is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."
We’re talking all things Chiefs at SCHEELS in Overland Park. From tailgate essentials to the perfect game day outfit, SCHEELS has everything you need to show your love for Chiefs Kingdom this season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo