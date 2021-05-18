Goodcents new program gives back to the community

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Goodcents is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Stop in to your local Goodcents, where you'll always feel like family. Grab your favorite sandwich, now served with 30 percent more meat or grab a Goodcents to Go Meal. Their new Eat Good...Do Gooder Program has also kicked off in all Goodcents locations. Every time a guest buys a Goodcents to Go Meal, 50 cents is donated to the Goodcents Foundation. The Foundation supports sustainable educational programs, including Thelma’s Kitchen and the Kansas City Community Gardens.

