Grow your business with reels

In recent years, businesses have had to adapt to a changing economic landscape and consumer behavior often by utilizing innovative new tools and technology. One of these tools is short form video, which offers businesses a way to gain attention, build and grow their community, and differentiate their brand in an increasingly saturated marketplace. Business journalist, Trae Bodge, joins us to show business owners how to create reels that can help them grow.