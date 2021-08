KANSAS CITY — "Gourvitz Communications is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The national blood shortage has been widely reported, but there’s another life-threatening donation crisis sweeping the nation. The critical need for plasma donors right now in the U.S. will have lasting consequences if it isn’t addressed. Patient and health advocate, John G. Boyle, joins us to discuss how Covid-19 has impacted plasma donations.