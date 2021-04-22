How Global Ties KC connects communities

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Global Ties KC connects international visitors and Americans in our communities through exchange programs to encourage global peace. Its programs facilitate citizen diplomacy in both Kansas and Missouri, providing our communities with opportunities to interact with other cultures through person-to-person interactions.

Linking international visitors (including professionals and students) with their local counterparts means "bringing the world" to Greater Kansas City. They provide a first-hand opportunity for us to learn about countries, cultures and life in the 100 or more countries who may come to our community on these exchange programs, as they learn more about the real-life of Americans in the United States.