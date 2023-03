KANSAS CITY, MO. — "AANA is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Angie Mund, President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), and Mr. Tracy Paul Young, Regional Director of AANA and CEO of YPS Anesthesia, discuss how inconsistent insurance reimbursement rates are compromising patients’ access to care and how cost-shifting impacts medical professionals, facilities and patients.