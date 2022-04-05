Watch
Join the first ever KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair

Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "The Transition Academy is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

KC DiversAbility College and Career Fair is for youth with disabilities in both Missouri and Kansas to explore college and career options, including entrepreneurship. There will be experts to walk you through application processes and answer questions. To get the most out of the event, parents and guardians should sign up here for information on what to bring and updates on who’s attending.

