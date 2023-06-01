KC Regional Quilt Festival

"Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Kansas City Regional Quilt Festival, June 15-17 is the largest gathering of quilters, vendors, teachers, and quilt enthusiasts in the Midwest and is open to the public. Over 500 quilts will be on display. The Festival has been held every two years, since 2015 and is organized and operated by volunteers from 14 quilt guilds in the KC metro area. Tickets are available in advance at KCRQF.COM or at the door at the Overland Park Convention Center.