KC Spotlight | A Look Behind MIAA Football at Media Day in Emporia St.

MIAA Football Media Day is at Emporia State for the first time. We sit down with the commissioner of MIAA Mike Racy about what we can expect this season.
KC Spotlight | Behind the Season, A Look Inside the MIAA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 38 the Spot takes a look behind the scenes of the MIAA at Football Media Day in Emporia, KS.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association or MIAA released its preseason football polls, with Central Oklahoma topping the coaches' poll and Pittsburg State leading the media poll. Fort Hays State University and Central Missouri follow at third and fourth.

Ten teams make up the MIAA and there typically is a lot of movement during the season, according to Mike Racy, commissioner of the MIAA.

38 the Spot will televise 12 games in the 2025 football season.

