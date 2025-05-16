KC SPOTLIGHT | Advent Health Championship in KC Remembers Grayson Murray with Legacy Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Advent Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour brings top golf talent to KC each year. This year shares an extra emphasis on kindness as it remembers Grayson Murray, the 2023 champion who died of suicide a year ago. The Grayson Murray Legacy Award will recognize a Korn Ferry Tour player or caddie that embodies Grayson's belief in spreading kindness and supporting those experiencing mental health and addiction challenges.

