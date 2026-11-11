KC Spotlight | ArchWell Health Helps Adults 60+ During Annual Enrollment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Annual Enrollment Period underway, ArchWell Health is reminding adults 60 and older to review their Medicare options, ask questions and make sure their coverage continues to meet their needs.

ArchWell Health supports three Kansas City metro locations: Independence, Overland Park and Kansas City.

ArchWell recently started accepting Humana as well.

Doctors and staff are higher level of care to seniors here in the City of Fountains. ArchWell Health understands good health is how you enjoy your favorite activities: from attending a Chiefs game or visiting the Nelson-Atkins Museum.