KC Spotlight | Athletic Solutions Online Stores Support Schools and Athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Athletic Solutions, a Kansas-based company specializing in custom online stores, is giving schools and athletes a new way to show spirit.

The company builds and manages digital storefronts for high schools, colleges and athletic programs. It handles everything from design and product creation to payment and shipping.

Ryleigh Knapp, vice president of marketing for Athletic Solutions, explained this helps schools simplify fundraising while allowing fans to support their teams.

Athletic Solutions relies on print-on-demand technology, which allows merchandise to be produced and shipped as orders are placed.

Knapp explained they are excited to partner with St. James Academy for the upcoming Volleyball Slam, an elite competition in the metro. The volleyball tournament is at the academy's gym in Lenexa on September 1 & 2.

Knapp explained the company offers personalized name, image and likeness (NIL) online stores for athletes as well.

The product catalog includes apparel, accessories and team merchandise from major suppliers like Adidas, Cutter & Buck and Columbia. The company has partnered with programs across the Midwest, including high schools and Division I colleges — the University of Kansas for one.

Company leaders say their mission is twofold: building community pride while opening new streams of revenue for programs at every level.