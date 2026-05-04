KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring is here and now is the time time to host a brunch at home. Say thank you on Mother's Day with these food and beverage brunch favorites! Natural foods chef Cindi Avila shares a roundup including Lewis Bake Shop Half Loaves, Oliver Winery favorites and Catalina Crunch Protein Granola.
KC Spotlight | Brunch Picks for Mother's Day
Is your food and beverage menu set for a perfect Mother's Day? If not, we're here to help!
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring is here and now is the time time to host a brunch at home. Say thank you on Mother's Day with these food and beverage brunch favorites! Natural foods chef Cindi Avila shares a roundup including Lewis Bake Shop Half Loaves, Oliver Winery favorites and Catalina Crunch Protein Granola.