KC Spotlight | Check Out Ragazza Food & Wine, Midtown Italian Restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sponsored: Laura Norris took a chance when she opened Ragazza Food & Wine. 12 years later, it's paid off.

"I started really small on Westport Road, in a tiny place. It had eight tables in it," said Laura Norris. "The one thing about starting out that small - you're able to build a following."

Norris described the restaurant as Italian and explained her mother and great aunt taught her how to cook.

Ragazza Food & Wine is off the streetcar expansion line in Midtown at 4301 Main in Kansas City.