Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Check Out Ragazza Food & Wine, Midtown Italian Restaurant

Laura Norris took a chance when she opened Ragazza Food & Wine. Her lasagna, meatballs and chicken piccata are all memorable and favorites in Midtown.
Sponsored: Laura Norris took a chance when she opened Ragazza Food &amp; Wine. 12 years later, it's paid off. Her lasagna, meatballs and chicken piccata are all memorable and favorites in Kansas City.
KC Spotlight | Check Out Ragazza Food & Wine, Midtown Italian Restaurant
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sponsored: Laura Norris took a chance when she opened Ragazza Food & Wine. 12 years later, it's paid off.

"I started really small on Westport Road, in a tiny place. It had eight tables in it," said Laura Norris. "The one thing about starting out that small - you're able to build a following."

Norris described the restaurant as Italian and explained her mother and great aunt taught her how to cook.

Ragazza Food & Wine is off the streetcar expansion line in Midtown at 4301 Main in Kansas City.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo