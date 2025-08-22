Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Chicken Salad Chick Takes Over the Tailgate

Think of Chicken Salad Chick as your go to tailgate; also, remember their chicken salad croissant plates for your next family or school event.
KC Spotlight | Chicken Salad Chick Takes Over Tailgate
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With 12 fresh flavors of chicken salad, Chicken Salad Chick is bringing variety to the metro and to your next tailgate.

They have croissant sandwiches you can order for your next family or team event, salads, sides and soup.

You also can take your tailgate to the next level by shaping the pimento cheese balls into a football.

One of the new, seasonal flavors is called Southwest Senorita. It's described as bold and cheesy, with poblano peppers, cheddar, corn & Southwest seasoning.

The two locations are in Overland Park, KS, and Lee's Summit, MO. Those are located at 9222 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park and 1020 NW Pryor Rd, Lee's Summit.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo