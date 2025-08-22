KC Spotlight | Chicken Salad Chick Takes Over the Tailgate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With 12 fresh flavors of chicken salad, Chicken Salad Chick is bringing variety to the metro and to your next tailgate.

They have croissant sandwiches you can order for your next family or team event, salads, sides and soup.

You also can take your tailgate to the next level by shaping the pimento cheese balls into a football.

One of the new, seasonal flavors is called Southwest Senorita. It's described as bold and cheesy, with poblano peppers, cheddar, corn & Southwest seasoning.

The two locations are in Overland Park, KS, and Lee's Summit, MO. Those are located at 9222 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park and 1020 NW Pryor Rd, Lee's Summit.