KC Spotlight | Choosing the Right Home for Aging Adults, Try Maggie's Place

Choosing the right home for yourself or aging loved ones can be a difficult decision. That's why finding a special place, designed to enhance resident lives is key.
Maggie's Place at Colonial Village is a 60 bed community, spread out over five secure homes. There's a garden terrace as well.

Home Plus is an option at Maggie's Place designed to help residents age in place. They also have day stay and extended stay services for outside family members visiting residents.

