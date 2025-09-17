KC Spotlight | Comfort, Care & Community at Senior Star at Wexford Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior Star at Wexford Place has built a reputation on comfort, care and community. It's offered a home, with a wide range of care, for more than 30 years.

Wexford Place is one of the Senior Star communities ranked “Best” in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living listings. It's received this designation several times.

The facility offers independent living, assisted living and memory support; staff members aim to safely provide purpose and community for its residents.

Senior Star at Wexford Place is located in the Northland at 6500 N. Crosby Avenue.