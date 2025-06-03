KC Spotlight | Corporate Parties Turn Up the Fun at Hammers Dueling Piano Bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new summer menu has us saying cheers at Hammers Dueling Piano Bar in Midtown. But the party isn't just for individuals.

Owner Brett Dowell explains from corporate parties to bachelor/bachelorette festivities, they serve up fun for large groups.

"We like to bring corporations in here. They can have meetings. We can have food catered in; we have the AV setup. We have eleven TVs. It's a fantastic place to have meetings and corporate parties," explained Dowell.

Owner Hannah Dowell, also a musician, shared they got their start traveling before the bar came about.

"Our traveling show we provide everything - the instruments, lighting, sound and we offer emcee/DJ services," said Dowell.

You can find Hammers Dueling Piano Bar at 3901 Main Street in Kansas City.